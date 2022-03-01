BJP Will Establish Absolute Peace & Tranquility In Manipur Within Next 5 Years : Union Minister – Amit Shah 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will establish absolute peace & tranquility in Manipur, within the next 5 years, by initiating peace talks with all extremist groups.

Addressing a public meeting in Thoubal on Tuesday, Shah mentioned that no Manipur youth will be shot or imprisoned, but that by joining the mainstream, he will contribute to the state’s growth.

Taking to Twitter, Shah claimed that “under the leadership of Modi ji, we have shown a solution to every problem in Assam.”

मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में हमने असम में हर समस्या का समाधान करके दिखाया है। अगले 5 साल में भाजपा मणिपुर के सभी उग्रवादी ग्रुपों से बात कर यहाँ पूर्णतः शांति स्थापित करेगी। मणिपुर के एक भी युवा पर न गोली चलेगी न जेल जायेगा बल्कि मुख्यधारा से जुड़कर वो यहाँ के विकास में योगदान देगा। pic.twitter.com/SxF0LjQbNC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 1, 2022

“Before 2017, there was not a single rail line in Manipur, Modi ji did the work of laying the rail line from ₹ 12000 crores to 111Kms. Here there was only one National Highway which was closed during the blockade on the behest of the Congress, the BJP government has done the work of constructing new roads here ₹ 16000 crores.” – he further added.

2017 से पहले मणिपुर में एक भी रेल लाइन नहीं थी, मोदी जी ने ₹12000 करोड़ से 111Kms तक रेल लाइन का जाल बिछाने का काम किया। यहाँ एक ही नेशनल हाईवे था जिसे कांग्रेस के ईशारे पर नाकेबंदी के समय बंद कर दिया जाता था, भाजपा सरकार ने यहाँ ₹16000 करोड़ से नई सड़कें बनाने का काम किया है। pic.twitter.com/ADTHtDe4Ky — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 1, 2022

Shah also stated that the Indian National Congress (INC) has always worked to incite violence among citizens of Manipur. While, through Modi ji’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ the BJP government has always remained devoted to the all-round development of the northeastern state.

चाहे पहाड़ और मैदान हो या नागा और कुकी हो कांग्रेस ने हमेशा मणिपुर के लोगों को आपस में लड़ाने का काम किया है। भाजपा सरकार मोदी जी के 'सबका साथ, सबका विकास' के मंत्र के साथ मणिपुर के सर्वांगीण विकास के लिए निरंतर कटिबद्ध हैं। pic.twitter.com/q9MOK1FU89 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 1, 2022

Asserting further on the rich cultural heritage of Manipur, Shah added that “the BJP has worked to carry forward the glorious history and cultural heritage of Manipur. In Andaman and Nicobar, the island on which the brave freedom fighters of Manipur were kept captive, after naming it after Manipur, Modi ji paid respect to Maharaja Kulchandra Singh and all the heroes of Manipur.”

भाजपा ने मणिपुर के गौरवशाली इतिहास व सांस्कृतिक विरासत को आगे बढ़ाने का काम किया है। अंडमान निकोबार में जिस टापू पर मणिपुर के वीर स्वातंत्र्य सेनानियों को बंदी बनाकर रखा गया था उसका नाम मणिपुर के नाम पर रख मोदी जी ने महाराजा कुलचंद्र सिंह व मणिपुर के सभी नायकों को सम्मान दिया। pic.twitter.com/m8WX2g0bjl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 1, 2022

Its worthy to note that voting for the first phase of assembly elections began today at 38 Assembly constituencies of Manipur. In this phase, over 12 lakh voters will decide the fate of 173 candidates, out of which 15 are women.

The polling which took place between 7 AM and 4 PM, cover 29 seats in Manipur’s valley districts – Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur. Meanwhile, the remaining hill districts are : Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl. This voting begun at 1721 polling stations.

Large numbers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers have been deployed in the northeastern state in order to prevent any additional unrest.

Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur is been conducted in two phases – the first phase began from today, i.e. February 28. While, the second phase of assembly polls will be conducted on March 5.