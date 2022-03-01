COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 20 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93,497

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 20 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93497, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 196 active cases, while 38 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 91759, while 0 fatality have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1578.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,54,337 total vaccines, with 2029 citizens been inoculated on Monday. As many as 878 citizens of 18+ age group and 144 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.