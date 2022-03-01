COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1325 New Cases; 18.25% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1325 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 18.25%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 6880. While, a total of 2,14,653 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 657 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 7260 samples were tested on February 28, 2022, out of which 596 samples belonged to males, while 729 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,07,116. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 87 (23.77%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 84 (28.09%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1145 (17.55%) & 9 (12.86%) positive cases respectively.