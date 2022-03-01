Manipur : Congress Candidate – Lamtinthang Haokip Apprehended For Assaulting On-Duty Poll Personnel; Released On Bail

NET Web Desk

The Congress candidate – Lamtinthang Haokip in Saitu constituency of Kangpokpi district has been apprehended for allegedly assaulting an on-duty poll personnel during the first phase of Manipur assembly elections, but was later released on bail.

Responding to the same, the senior Congress leader – Jairam Ramesh mentioned the move as a “murder of democracy” initiated by the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Manipur – N. Biren Singh.

INC Candidate from 51-Saitu @DrLamtinthangHk was arrested unjustly when he went to New Keithelmanbi Polling stn to ensure free & fair elections, to stop BJP from malpractices. We demand his unconditional & immediate release! This is murder of democracy by Union Home Minister & CM pic.twitter.com/CX0zoGZ399 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 28, 2022

He was arrested when polling was taking place on Monday morning and released on bail after midnight.

According to PTI report, Mr Haokip’s polling agent Andrew Gangmei, in a letter addressed to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal, stated that the Congress candidate raced to the polling station after hearing accusations of BJP supporters engaging in booth capturing and proxy voting.

On the first phase of Manipur assembly elections, the booth capture was reported at New Keithelmanbi Upper Primary School. However, the security personnel opened blank fire to disperse the violent mob.

Its worthy to note that voting for the first phase of assembly elections began today at 38 Assembly constituencies of Manipur. In this phase, over 12 lakh voters will decide the fate of 173 candidates, out of which 15 are women.

The polling which took place between 7 AM and 4 PM, cover 29 seats in Manipur’s valley districts – Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur. Meanwhile, the remaining hill districts are : Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl. This voting begun at 1721 polling stations.

Large numbers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers have been deployed in the northeastern state in order to prevent any additional unrest.

Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur is been conducted in two phases – the first phase began from today, i.e. February 28. While, the second phase of assembly polls will be conducted on March 5.