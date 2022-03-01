Meghalaya : Cabinet Minister – Kyrmen Shylla Appointed As President Of UDP Youth Wing 

NET Web Desk

The Cabinet Minister and Khliehriat legislator – Kyrmen Shylla on Monday was elected as the new president of the United Democratic Party (UDP) state youth wing even as he expressed confidence that the party will lead the new government in 2023.

Shylla said that this new group of youths will have its first meeting on the 7th of March to discuss on measures to be undertaken to strengthen the party for the 2023 Assembly Elections. The State now needs to be governed by regional parties while inviting the cooperation of the public in the Assembly Election to be held in the coming year.

He claimed that the youth wing will try to reach each and every corner of the state including Garo Hills, where the UDP has nil representation. The youths from their end will try to speak again with many leaders who have exited to come back to the party so that a larger victory is assured for the party to better safeguard our indigenous identity.

Shylla further expressed confidence that he along with the other MLAs of the UDP will be re-elected in the upcoming elections.

“I believe that I and my colleagues will come back and then we will continue to work as a team,” he said adding “Even if we lose the election, we will not mind working for the party.”

The UDP Youth Wing consists of Shella MLA Balajied Kupar Synrem as secretary, Mawphlang MLA Eugeneson Lyngdoh as chief youth organiser, Ranikor MLA Pius Marwein and Mookaiaw MLA Nujorki Sungoh and Baitbari MDC Ashahel D Shira as working presidents.