Meghalaya : Governor – Satya Pal Malik Praises Tibetan Community For Extending Humanitarian Support During COVID-19

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Governor – Satya Pal Malik has lauded the Tibetan community for initiating humanitarian activities, such as – distributing meals to the vulnerable and needy people, and also contributing to the Chief Minister’s fund during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the gathering at Tibetan Buddhist Monastery in Upper Lumparing, Shillong on Monday, the Governor asserted that the Dalai Lama had visited the same monastery in the year 2014 and encouraged to create a Cultural Learning Centre.

He went on to say that the goal of such a cultural centre is to spread the ancient Nalanda values of kindness, compassion, forgiveness, tolerance, contentment, self-discipline, and ahimsa.

In addition, he believed that the centre would assist anybody interested in learning about the psychology and science aspects of the Nalanda tradition in order to build a compassionate and peaceful society.