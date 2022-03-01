Mizoram Rural Bank Official Calls-On Governor – Dr. Kambhampati; Briefs On Developmental Projects

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Chairman of Mizoram Rural Bank and General Manager – C. Ramdinsanga called-on the Governor – Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati today at Raj Bhavan and briefed him on the Bank’s developmental projects in the state.

The Governor stated that Mizoram Rural Bank (MRB) is one of the most important banks of the state and lauded the MRB for being the banker of 9 lakhs citizens out of the 12 the population of the state. He also commended them on their plans to expand their branches throughout the state.

Dr. Hari Babu underlined the significance of educating the public about the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), which allows citizens to claim several insurances through an insurance policy.

The Governor also emphasized on the importance of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), which provides a yearly insurance of Rs. 330 to Indian citizens aged 18 to 50.

He also emphasized on the importance of bankers in educating the general public about insurances and insurance plans, as most citizens are uninformed of the options accessible to them.

Mizoram Rural Bank now has 97 branches in 11 districts, with a CD ration of 58.39 percent and a financial investment of 29.88 percent in MRB. MRB now has 2,53,097 PMJDY account holders.