Nagaland Congress Opposes Lifting Of ‘Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act’

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The President of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) – K. Therie has strongly opposed the lifting of Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act.

According to a press statement, Therie mentioned that “we oppose the lifting of NLTP Act. Govt of the day says NLTP has failed. Yes, it has failed. Regional Govt under the present leaderships have been thinking for long to lift the Act. Therefore, perhaps they have deliberately allowed mafias to supply alcohol all over the State. These mafias have an established system of transportation in connivance with all gates. They supply in terms of truckloads. It is the small entrepreneurs who are doing it for their livelihood who are caught and their economy crashed. For the liquor caught inside the state, if the Govt tracks back through the gates and on all those who are on duty and have facilitated its transport, will prove that they are in connivance.”

“In our consideration, the objective of NLTP is not only to cancel permits and transportation. It is more important to stop the madness of alcohol addicts which destroys personal health, future, family, children, society and economy.” – the press release further reads.

Therie stated “Given opportunity, Congress will correct addicts through reformatory schools and rehabilitation centers. We need decent and disciplined living with responsibilities. Children 18 years and above should earn their daily needs. They should not depend upon old parents. Irresponsible children kill their parents through mental torture. Mental health suffering has no medicine. It only shortens life. Happiness is the only medicine that can cure mental health issues. I wish children remember this and give long life to their parents.”

“We have a greater threat and that is drugs. BJP appears to be friendly with drugs. Drugs are caught many a time and mostly in Gujarat. In a recent report, 3,000 kgs of heroine was caught at Adani Group owned Mundra Port in Gujarat which was estimated at a value of Rs. 23,000 cores. If you cannot win them, drug them, may be their plan and perhaps they are successful in Punjab. The other target will be minorities. We cannot ignore the danger.”