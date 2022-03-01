Northeastern States Are Centres Of National Unity; Asserts PM Modi 

NET Web Desk

The Prime Minister – Narendra Modi, while addressing a virtual public meeting asserted that Manipur & other Northeastern states are the centres of India’s unity.

“After becoming the Prime Minister, Atal Ji had created a separate ministry for its development. But, When the UPA government came to Delhi in 2004. The focus of the Congress was not on the development of Manipur but on looting Manipur.”

Speaking at the virtual rally, PM Modi emphasized on how people of Manipur were treated by past governments, “For them, Manipur was just a haven for corruption. Congress did not develop Manipur, keeping Manipur away from peace and prosperity. Congress was responsible for separatism in the state in the name of hill and valley.”

PM Modi has also announced the creation of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Manipur. The creation of AIIMS, Manipur will be established under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Scheme of the Government of India.

“We are also planning to build an AIIMS in Manipur, this is the time of Atmanirbhar Bharat. This decade is the decade of development and progress and Manipur is moving fast in this direction today,” the PM stated.

He further added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government wants development for all, linking each part of Manipur with the rest of the nation. Adding further, the PM mentioned that that the state was in hands of such leaders who were known to be called ‘Mr. 10 per cent’ on the account of their corruption.

Talking about the success of Double Engine Sarkar in the state, PM Modi said, “Development of Manipur and balanced development of Manipur is the priority of BJP. CM Biren Singh Ji is readily available to the people of Manipur. Central government ministers now come frequently to Manipur and the Northeast. And I myself constantly review the development work of the Northeast. The Act East Policy is giving a new impetus to the development of Manipur.”

Reiterating on the significance of start-ups and sports in the state, PM Modi told people that the Double Engine Sarkar is supporting five and a half thousand start-ups in the state and will further strengthen Manipur by creating two special economic zones.

“Our Manipur has given players like Mary Kom and Mirabai Chanu to the country. The youth here have exceptional sportsmanship. But, the youth had to wander for sports facilities. The double engine government has also done the work of establishing a sports university in Manipur.” – he further added.

Addressing the issues of basic facilities in Manipur, PM Modi said, “Our government is working continuously to give you a pucca house, to provide a gas connection, to provide a good road till your homes.”

PM Modi further iterated the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the state and the coverage of health under the Ayushmaan Yojana. He also asked the support of the people of Manipur to continue the development in the state.