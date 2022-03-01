Tripura : CPIM Aiming To Return-Back To Power Through Congress’ Support, Says BJP Leader & Minister – Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 1, 2022 : Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) executive committee member and Information & Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday said that the political scenario and assembly elections in 1993 is different from 2023 as CPI-M is willing to repeat the poll strategy in 1993 to seize power.

On Monday last, CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury questioned the role of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury and union minister Pratima Bhowmik. He spoke about the untoward violence took place at Kamarpukur area on Saturday last where Congress party’s joining programme was spoiled by vandalizing the stage, said BJP executive committee member in a press conference at party’s state headquarters here in Agartala on Tuesday afternoon.

He said “CPIM state secretary remained silent on the attack on the Mandal office of the Banamalipur assembly constituency and attack on BJP procession at Post Office Chowmuhani here in Agartala on Saturday last.”

“The CPIM is trying to return to power by using other parties, especially Congress in the ensuing assembly election in 2023. Attempts were made to kill the workers by attacking the procession that day. Attempts were also made to kill the union minister of state Pratima Bhowmik. The CPIM did not condemn it”, said Chowdhury.

Minister also said “Police have arrested eight people in the incident. In the past, the police were turned into slaves.”

In a sarcastic tone, Chowdhury said “CPIM held a press conference memorizing statements and kept on reiterating that there is no democracy in the state, there is no work, no food, etc. and they have been saying these since losing the assembly election in 2018. Towards the end of four years, CPIM is still saying the same thing. There is no evidence of food shortage in the state.”

Citing some development efforts of the BJP-led government, he said that the MGNREGA work is done according to the rules. In the past, there has been a lot of evidence of corruption in this sector. The Chief Minister of the state continues to fight against drugs. Earlier, no chief minister had taken any action against drugs. Attempts are being made to confuse the people of the state through false statements.

Minister Sushanta Chowdhury appealed to the people of the state not to be misled by any kind of lie.