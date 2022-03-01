Ukraine Crisis : Among 32 Stranded Pupils From Tripura, 4 Reached India While 15 Crossed Borders

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 1, 2022 : Four Tripura students who were stuck in Ukraine made it to India safely, while 15 more of the state’s 32 students crossed the border of the war-hit nation.

The Chief Secretary (CS) of Tripura – Kumar Alok informed that a total of 32 students from Tripura have already been identified who are stuck in war-hit Ukraine and the evacuation process by the Indian government is under process.

Out of 32 identified students, three students have already reached Tripura and one in Silchar of Assam and another 15 students crossed the Ukraine border and are in Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, Romania, etc.

The Chief Secretary said that the government of India is making arrangements to bring them back and parents of those children stuck in Ukraine don’t have to worry.

Kumar Alok in his first tweet wrote “We received a list of 32 students from Tripura studying in Ukraine. Their Families are being contacted by the respective District Administration to brief them about the elaborate arrangements made by the government of India to bring them back. There is no need to worry about their safety.”

“Out of eight students from South Tripura District, one has reached Tripura and the other seven have crossed the Ukraine border and are on their way to India. All of them are safe. District Administration officers have met family members of each student”, he wrote in the second tweet.

Kumar Alok further added “Four students from North District were in Ukraine. One has already reached Upto Silchar, another is in Romania and the remaining two have taken shelter in a metro station in Kyiv and are safe.”

The Chief Secretary’s another tweet reads “Two students from Dhalai district were in Ukraine. Both of them have crossed the border and in Romania. They will be reaching home soon.”.

He also wrote “Out of two students from Gomati district one has reached Tripura and another is on a train to Hungary. Out of three students from Sepahijala district one has reached Slovakia, another has reached Italy and one is still in Ukraine but safe.”