Ukraine Crisis : Assam Chief Secretary Urges DCs & SPs To Contact Guardians Of Stranded Pupils

NET Web Desk

Amid the major humanitarian crisis and fears of nuclear war, a large number of Indian students have been stranded in Ukraine, hoping for immediate evacuation. While nearly 100 students from the northeastern state of Assam, remain stranded. On Monday, the Assam Chief Secretary (CS) advised all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to contact the parents or guardians of Assam students stuck in Ukraine in order to evacuate them as soon as possible.

According to the official, all DCs and SPs have been advised to be on high alert and to treat the issue as a top priority.

The official further stated that they were also told to reassure parents and guardians about the government’s initiative to ensure the safe repatriation of all Assam pupils stranded in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, three more Assam students who were trapped in war-torn Ukraine arrived in New Delhi on Monday, while four more have left for Budapest airport and will fly to India.

Its worthy to note that the Government of India has launched an evacuation mission named ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine.