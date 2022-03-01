Union Home Minister – Amit Shah To Visit Tripura On March 8

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah is expected to visit the northeastern state of Tripura for attending a series of events.

This will be the union home minister’s second visit to the state since the BJP-IPFT coalition took power in March 2018. The visit is particularly notable because the BJP-led government has now been in regime for four years.

Shah will visit the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, and also attend the Bhoomi Pujan of the National Forensic Science University Campus, according to official sources.

He is also expected to launch numerous projects for the state’s citizens from Swami Vivekananda Maidan and address a public meeting, ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

During his visit to the state on March 8, Shah is expected to meet with ministers and senior party leaders.