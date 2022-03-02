Arunachal Pradesh : Workshop On ‘Wildlife Crime Prevention’ Underway In Talle Wildlife Sanctuary

NET Web Desk

In an effort to prevent wildlife crimes and maintaining a delicate balance in our ecosystems, a 3-days workshop on ‘Wildlife Crime Prevention, Detection and Investigation for Law Enforcement Officers’ is underway in Talle Wildlife Sanctuary of Arunachal Pradesh.

Organized by the leading wildlife Non-profit Organization – Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), this workshop commenced from March 1 and culminating on March 4, emphasizes on issues & measures related to wildlife crimes and wildlife management.

Taking to Twitter, the Department of Environment, Forests & Climate Change wrote “In an effort to prevent wildlife crimes, @WCSIndia is organizing a workshop for frontline wildlife staff of @ArunForests from 2-4 March at Tale Wildlife Sanctuary. The workshop will emphasize on issues & measures related to wildlife crime and wildlife management.”