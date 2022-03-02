Assam : Guwahati Police Seized 38 Cattles From Jorabat; 4 Held

- NET Web Desk
In a major operation against cattle theft, the East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) teams from Sonapur Police Station & Basistha Police Station at Jorabat Outpost through separate inputs, intercepted illegal cattle movement and apprehended 4 persons at Toll Gate & Jorabat.
According to police reports, these culprits were smuggling the cows from Nagaon to 9 Mile Bazaar & Meghalaya respectively.
Meanwhile, the accused have been identified as – Abdul Mutalib of Rupohihat; Mustafa Ahmed of Rupohihat; Abdul Hasim of Samuguri; Imrajul Islam of Samuguri.
