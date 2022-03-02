COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 19 new Cases; Tally Pushed To 93,516

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 19 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93516, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 158 active cases, while 19 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 91778, while 2 fatalities have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1580.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,55,994 total vaccines, with 1388 citizens been inoculated on Tuesday. As many as 770 citizens of 18+ age group and 118 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.