Eastern Army Commander – Lt Gen RP Kalita Reviews Administrative Preparedness & Security Scenario In Nagaland

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, GOC-in-C Eastern Command visited Headquarters IGAR (North) of Spear Corps in Kohima on March 1 & 2, 2022.

Army Commander was briefed by senior officers on the operational and administrative preparedness as well as the security situation prevailing in Nagaland.

The Army Commander commended the efforts of IGAR (North) in maintaining high level of professionalism and appreciated their untiring endeavours towards assisting the local populace and civil administration especially during the pandemic times.

He also interacted with Chief Secretary Nagaland, Mr J Alam on 01 March 2022. On 02 March, the General Officer met Mr Neiphu Rio, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Nagaland and held discussions on the security scenario and issues pertaining to the State of Nagaland. He assured full support of security forces in maintaining a conducive security environment in the region.

Taking to Twitter, the Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio extended his best wishes to the new General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command – Lt Gen RP Kalita for a successful tenure.

“Lieutenant Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita, the new General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command called on me. He is the first from Assam and the NE region to be appointed to this position. Congratulations and best wishes to him for a successful tenure.” – he wrote.