Initiate All Measures To Ensure Safe Return Of Tripura Pupils Stranded In Ukraine : CPI-M Leader To Tripura CM

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 2, 2022 : Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition – Manik Sarkar on Wednesday wrote letter to the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb asking him to initiate all possible measures by contacting with the government of India in order to bring back the students of Tripura stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

Sarkar in his letter mentioned “This is an appeal of Moulana Safar Ali of Rajnagar, Belonia, South Tripura District, an worried father of a student who has been stranded in Ukraine. His son Jonayat Molla has been studying in Ukraine since 2021. Due to recent unwanted development in Ukraine, like others his son also has been facing problems of security, food etc.”

“The gentleman has sought help to bring back his son to his parents safely as early as possible like other students of Tripura and India. A copy of his letter addressed to the Secretary, Political Department, government of Tripura is attached with this letter which is self-explained with necessary information”, he added.

Sarkar also requested one of his friends to go to the Political Department, Government of Tripura to enquire about details of what steps the state government has taken so far to bring back the students studying in Ukraine hailing from Tripura.

Former Chief Minister requested the present Chief Minister to take necessary early step(s) to bring back Tripura students who have been studying there in Ukraine with other students of India. This requires intervention and necessary help from the government of India.

He further wrote “I also hope that the government of Tripura may maintain regular necessary contact with the guardians of the concerned students of Tripura to share feedback about the development and status of the students for his or her safety and return journey.”