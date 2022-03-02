Majuli Legislative Assembly – Bye Elections : 203 Polling Stations To Be Equipped With Webcasting

NET Web Desk

With the polls in the 99-Majuli (ST) Assembly Constituency only a week away, preparations are in full motion. Webcasting will take place in all of the constituency’s polling booths, as recommended by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to a press release, the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam – Nitin Khade has made arrangements for Webcasting to take place at all 203 voting stations in Majuli. This is being done in order to provide a free, fair, and secure Bye-Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly in 2022.

“The election will be live-streamed by the ECI, the CEO of Assam, the District Election Officer, and other on-duty officials.” – the press release further reads.

On election day, a half-section of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be stationed at each polling station to ensure tight security.

Meanwhile, the polls will commence from 7 AM, and culminate by 5 PM.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 5 announced voting for the Majuli constituency by-elections, which will take place on March 7, 2022. Furthermore, nominations for the same were submitted by February 17, with voting taking place on March 7.

Aside from that, the vote counting will take place on March 10.