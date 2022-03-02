Manipur : Election Commission Likely To Decide On Re-Polling At 9 Booths 

NET Web Desk

The Election Commission is likely to take a decision on re-polling at nine booths in Manipur. Re-polling might take place because confrontations were reported in these booths during the first phase of the state’s assembly elections, which took place on February 28.

The fresh polls which might take place in nine booths are located in the Churachandpur district of Manipur.

These include – Songsang Mission School, Maite ME School and Tinsuong ME School in the Thanlon (ST) Assembly Constituency; Majuron Kuki, Khoirentak, Molsang, Leinom in the Henglep (ST) Assembly Constituency; and Teikot and Maukot in the Singhat (ST) Assembly Constituency.

As the voting was taking place during the first phase, several reports of conflicts and proxy voting arose from various sections of the state. Meanwhile, First Information Reports (FIRs) were also lodged after EVM damages were reported in seven polling stations.

Its worthy to note that voting for the first phase of assembly elections began today at 38 Assembly constituencies of Manipur. In this phase, over 12 lakh voters will decide the fate of 173 candidates, out of which 15 are women.

The polling which took place between 7 AM and 4 PM, covered 29 seats in Manipur’s valley districts – Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur. Meanwhile, the remaining hill districts are : Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl. This voting begun at 1721 polling stations.

Large numbers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers have been deployed in the northeastern state in order to prevent any additional unrest.

Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur is been conducted in two phases – the first phase began from today, i.e. February 28. While, the second phase of assembly polls will be conducted on March 5.