Meghalaya Government Trying It’s Best To Eliminate Illegal Coal Mining : State Home Minister – Lahkmen Rymbui

NET Web Desk

Despite shortage of manpower in the police force, the Meghalaya government is trying its best to eliminate illegal coal trading in the state, said Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

According to Rymbui, the state police is facing a shortage of 1800 police personnel, including Sub Inspectors and lower-level positions.

“So with this shortage it is not possible for the police to do everything. But I appreciate they have tried their best and we will try to do our best to see that this thing is stopped,” he added.

Rymbui further stated that once the police receive information, they aim to act quickly to stop the criminal acts.

“We’re trying to do everything we can and will keep doing it,” he said.

According to Rymbui, the department will be advertising about 148 positions in the near future.

Rymbui said he can’t rule out the possibility of a link between militants and mining executives.

“I don’t have the report with me that there is a nexus, but you can’t rule anything out. As I previously stated, there is no report till date to demonstrate this,” he said while reiterating that criminals will join hands with fellow criminals wherever they go.