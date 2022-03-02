Meghalaya : Handwoven Brand ‘Eri Weave’ Founded By Entrepreneur – Iaishah Rymbai Launched In Shillong

NET Web Desk

The brand “Eri Weave – Hand Woven Silk by Women of Meghalaya”, the true blending of art & style and offering handwoven Eri silk products, was launched on Tuesday by legislator – G B Lyngdoh at Prime Startup Hub, J N Stadium, Polo, Shillong.

Eri Weave is a hand-spun eri silk yarn and hand-woven fabric company founded by Iaishah Rymbai, one of PRIME Cohort 2.0’s top 50 entrepreneurs.

Hailing Iaishah Rymbai’s relentless attitude for ensuring that her dreams become a reality, Lyngdoh remarked that Eri Weave speaks about our women, our culture, identity, land, and dreams.

Citing the instance of Iaishah who started her cooperative movement with 5 members, and also the success story of Umroi Milk farmers; Lyngdoh emphasized on how supporting entrepreneurs and identifying the right leadership can have a positive impact on livelihoods, engage youth, and channelize their entrepreneurial abilities.

Addressing the gathering, the Commissioner and Secretary of Textiles Department – F A Kharkongor, spoke about the Government’s initiative to revive the brand “Ryndia”, and added that more weaving clusters will be developed in the state with the inclusion of weaving, sericulture and rearing under the Silk Samagra 2 Scheme.

He also announced the opening of the Design Innovation Resource Centre in Diwon, which would provide visitors with a complete “farm to fibre and fibre to fabric” experience.

Kharkongor also advised all weavers to take advantage of the organic process used in the production of eri, which not only serves to preserve the environment but is also an important element of our culture.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Farmer’s Welfare Commission – K N Kumar, bemoaned the fact that only 1740 of the state’s 2000+ cooperative societies are operational, with the majority falling into the C grade category.

While most cooperative societies are in critical need of assistance, Kumar, while citing Gujarat and Maharashtra as instance of states where cooperatives have proven to be growth engines, emphasized on the need for the government to take a more proactive role in strengthening the cooperative sector.

Besides, Iaishah Rymbai while sharing the story of her journey informed how she began her cooperative movement “Kamai haba Shongkai” with the support of five women who travelled from village to village spreading information about eri silk spinning and handloom weaving. This cooperative society now has 100 members and generates a monthly income of Rs. 2 lakh.