Mizoram : SAFP Personnel On Poll-Duty Meets With Deadly Accident In Manipur; 1 Succumbed; 10 Injured

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In an uneventful and tragic incident, a medium vehicle truck carrying eleven Mizoram State Armed Police Forces who have been deployed for election duty at Manipur met with an accident near Tamenglong College campus of Tamenglong District at around 2 AM of March 2, 2022.

The eleven injured police personnel who got injured were immediately rushed to the district hospital. But, unfortunately, C/516 K. Lalawmpuia of Bethel locality of Champhai District succumbed to his injuries and was proclaimed dead at the hospital.

However, the other injured police personnel have been airlifted to Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal.

The state of Mizoram expressed its gratitude towards the Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur and Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Manipur-Nagaland Sector for rendering all possible assistance in the evacuation of all the injured police personnel.

The Mizoram Home Minister – Lalchamliana also issued a statement regarding the unfortunate occurrence before the State Assembly today. He offered his sympathies to the bereaved families and wished all injured personnel a speedy recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our brave departed comrade K.Lalawmpuia. We appreciate the outstanding services rendered by him in the line of duty,” Lalchamliana said.

The Mizoram Police also conveys its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members, and wished for the speedy recovery of all injured police personnel being treated at RIMS, Imphal.