More Than 19 Lakh Rural Households Received Tap Water Connections In Assam : JJM Report

NET Web Desk

Drinking water from the tap is considered a luxury in India. Because piped water is not universally available in many areas and tap water is unfit for human consumption. In response to the problem, the Central Government has launched the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) – a decentralized, demand-driven, and community-managed programme.

According to the mission, the northeastern state of Assam has delivered over 34,468 tap water connections in a single-day, which is a record so far.

However, it went on to say that since the mission’s inception, more than 19.77 (31%) lakh families in Assam’s rural districts had tap water delivered to their homes through the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Recently, as part of the ‘Post Regional Conference of NE States’, the Secretary of Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) – Vini Mahajan visited Kali Pahar and Gandh Mow Pass hamlets in Kamrup District of Assam.

The visit aimed to review the work progress made under JJM. Meanwhile, Mahajan also interacted with the members of Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) and local village communities.

Its worthy to note that JJM is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

Source sustainability measures, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation, and rain water collecting, will be obligatory aspects of the programme.