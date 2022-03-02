Nagaland : Arunachal Pradesh Governor Reviews Passing-Out-Parade Of Assam Rifles’ Mahila Recruits In Shokhuvi

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In a major event at Dimapur, Nagaland, the 868 new Mahila Recruits marched in perfect Rhythm and Synchronization and passed out of the parade ground of the Assam Rifles Centre and School at Shokhuvi in Nagaland on 02 March. The occasion was the special attestation parade to mark the completion of 44 weeks of gruelling training in battle craft, weapon handling, jungle lane shooting and other specialization in Counter Insurgency operations.

This POP was unique for the fact that it had only Mahila Recruits and the parade was led by Maj Sita Shelke, a lady officer posted at the ARTC & S.

The passing out parade was reviewed by the Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, B.D Mishra in the presence of Lt Gen PC Nair, AVSM, YSM, Director General Assam Rifles and other senior officers of the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles.

Addressing the recruits, the Governor highlighted the rich history of the Assam Rifles as the oldest paramilitary force of the country and its diversified role. He congratulated the recruits and their proud parents on successful completion of training and wished them success and happiness in their future endeavours.

The Hon’ble Governor called on the Recruits to serve the Nation with all sincerity besides asking them to keep pace with technology. He also stated that as Mahila Soldiers their job was even more challenging than their male counterparts given that besides their job responsibility they would also have to shoulder the responsibility of their families. Hon’ble Governor added that he was pleased to be attending this unique POP which was all women and had perhaps the longest number of Mahila Recruits passing out from any Academy or Training Centre anywhere in the country.

Assam Rifles is the oldest Para Military Force of the Nation and has since 2015 inducted Riflewomen in all frontline duties. The brave Riflewomen have proven their mettle not only in the Northeast but also in J&K and UN Missions. As on date Assam Rifles has 36 Riflewomen deployed in the Kashmir Valley and more than 34 have served in the UN Mission at Golan Heights, Israel (UNDOF) and Congo(MONUSCO). Their presence in the frontline duty not only instils a sense of security amongst the local women and children but also boosts the image of the country as being a progressive Women Empowered Country.

The newly passed out Riflewomen (Mahila Soldiers) will now join their respective Units in all frontline duties and will continue to serve the Country thereby making it a moment of glory not only for the Assam Rifles but also the entire nation.