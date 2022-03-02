Nagaland BJP Constitutes Committee To Assist Stranded Naga Students In Ukraine

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland Unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted a committee to to aid and help those Naga Students who are still stranded in the crisis-hit country of Ukraine, following Central directives.

According to a press release issued by the state media cell of BJP, through the offered helplines, the party will provide all possible assistance and support to those Naga students, and the information gathered from the State would be assimilated and forwarded to Central leaders for further action, as soon as practicable.

It’s worth noting that the Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has constituted a ‘Special Task Force’ of Ministers to evacuate stranded Indian nationals from the war-torn country of Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga.’ Hundreds of students have already been evacuated from Ukraine, and others are in the process of being evacuated as soon as possible.

“The BJP Nagaland State Unit, therefore, appeal and request the family members of those stranded Naga Students, to contact the following names and contact numbers, for any help or assistance :

1. Subenthung – Convenor – Contact No -8787321545

2. Thsangse – 8787839217

3. Kavili – 8257959410

4. Eduzu – 9436000400