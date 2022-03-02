Nagaland CM Inaugurates New Building Of ‘Municipal Affairs Department’; Emphasizes On Delivering Better Service 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio today congratulated the Municipal Affairs Department for introducing the building bylaws for the common people.

Rio believed that the new Directorate of Municipal Affairs, which is located beneath the New Secretariat complex in Kohima, would improve the morale and working environment of the officers and personnel, allowing them to deliver greater service to the people.

He said there is a mad rush for urbanization and unless we have a system to regulate it and have modern town planning, including building bylaws, it will not be liveable.

Rio further said that unless there is an improvement in modern technical aspects in the towns and cities, the state cannot progress. A few things among the technical aspects are women reservation and urban taxations.

Asserting further, Rio mentioned that there should be a realization about how everyone wants to keep up with urbanization but traditional village systems are still used in towns.

The Chief Minister also said women should be part and parcel of the decision-making body. With regards to tax, the urban local bodies and the finance commission have to impose taxes for the facilities that are provided to the public for development, he said and further requested the Department to go all over the towns and interact with the local leaders regarding the issue of tax.

Rio also asked the government to identify places around towns to build farmers’ markets to reduce the congestion in urban areas. He said there should not only be an imitation of ideas but also a creation of innovative ideas to improve the livability of the State. He asked the government as a whole and the public to help and participate with the Department to increase the quality of living in the State.

He also informed that the decadal growth rate of urban population in Nagaland is 67.38% which is much higher than the national percentage at 31.80%.

Recalling how Kohima city has secured 27th rank among the 60 best livable cities with the input of the department and public participation in creating awareness after being tagged as the second worst unlivable cities, Rio expressed happiness that there has been a tremendous improvement and changes that has taken place in all our municipal and town council areas.

Earlier, Advisor for Urban Development, Dr. Neikiesalie Kire in his speech stated that Municipal Affairs is an important department and with the inauguration of the new building the officers and staff will be able to work more efficiently. He informed that provisions are also kept for an emergency exit route, fire emergency issues, lifts, and ramps for differently-abled persons so that the office will be more convenient for the public.

Principal Secretary, UD&MA I. Himato Zhimomi Chaired the inaugural function while the technical report was highligyted by Addl. Chief Engineer, Urban Engineering Wing, Er. Kevide Nakhro and Jt. Director, MA, Solesul Tholre pronounced the vote of thanks.