Preparation For March 5 Polls In Full Motion : Ukhrul & Kamjong DEO – Krishna Kumar

NET/UT News Desk

District Election Officer of Ukhrul and Kamjong Districts, Krishna Kumar in a press meet on Monday informed that preparation is in full swing for successful conduct of election 2022 in Ukhrul and Kamjong Districts. He appealed for free and fair election to the representatives of political parties present at the press briefing.

Krishna Kumar informed that “219 polling stations under Ukhrul and Kamjong Districts will cast their vote on March 5, 2022 from 07:00am to 04:00pm. 78 polling stations under 43-Phungyar, 71 polling stations under 44-Ukhrul and 70 polling stations under 45-Chingai. Apart from voter ID card, eligible voters can also produce their Aadhaar card, MGNREGS job card, Bank passbook etc as a documents to proof their identity.” He added that “the name should tally with the name in the electoral list.”

For a successful conduct of polls 2022, the DEO informed that three rounds of training has been conducted for all polling personnel and political party representatives. Three tier of security system has been proposed for the coming election. Dispersion of polling personnel will begin on March 3 at Bakshi Ground and simultaneous counting of 43-Phungyar, 44-Ukhrul and 45-Chingai Assembly Constituencies at Multi Purpose Hall, Mini Secretariat on March 10, 2022 will begin from 8 am onwards. Adequate security has been made and web casting will be arranged at every polling station.

For the safety of everyone, Covid-19 vaccination is mandatory for booth agent and counting agent. Those counting agents or booth agent who have not taken their second dose should produce RTCPR test result, which will carry a validity for 72 hours.

Mock poll will start 90 minutes before the actual casting time and requested all political parties to inform their respective agents for attending the same. No mobile would be allowed inside the voting room and all form of campaign should stop 48 hours before the day of casting the vote. Strict action would be initiated against any individuals or party workers who fail to comply with the directive, informed DEO of Ukhrul and Kamjong Districts.

“The RO for 44-Ukhrul will be DEO/DC Ukhrul and for 43-Phungyar and 45-Chingai will be ADM Ukhrul and will be assisted by 7 AROs.” Krishna Kumar also informed, to facilitate the voters, ECI has introduced Voters Helpline 1950 for any queries.

The press meet was also attended by Superintendent of Police of Ukhrul, ADM of Ukhrul and representatives from political parties.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/deo-of-ukhrul-and-kamjong-prepares-in-full-swing-for-march-5-polls/)