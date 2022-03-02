Sikkim : AH&VS Department Aims To Reinforce Veterinary Poly Clinics & Disease Investigation Units

NET Web Desk

A technical team headed by the Secretary of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department visited the Veterinary Poly Clinic and Disease Investigation Units in Gangtok to upgrade their facilities and expand the services been provided to citizens.

Various pet animals, small ruminants, and other animals are brought to the poly clinic for treatment of various diseases and maladies.

The number of cases in the poly clinic is steadily increasing as a result of the excellent veterinary services provided by veterinarians of the poly clinic.

This team consisted of Dr. P. Senthil Kumar, Secretary AHVS, Principal Directors Dr. BM Chettri, Dr. Gynashyam Sharma, Director, Veterinary Services Dr. Sivashankar and Addl Directors, Joint Secretary, JDs, DDs and Veterinary officers of the dept.

The group talked on how to improve the clinic’s infrastructure, equipment, and service delivery. It also looked into the prospect of providing an in-patient facility for pet animals in the clinic, as well as operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week to give services around the clock.

The secretary instructed the doctors to report the instances to the department and estimate the future clinic expansion and development requirements in order to prepare a comprehensive roadmap. They also visited the disease investigation unit and laboratory facilities on the campus, which included a microbiological lab, a blood testing lab, and a nutrition lab, among other things.

The issue of a lack of infrastructure and manpower was also examined in order to identify solutions in the near future, given the state’s rising veterinary health care activities. The team also looked into the possibility of establishing a call centre for veterinarian preventive services, including as vaccinations, that would be extended to treat all animals in the state.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of SVPC – Dr Diki Palmu Sherpa also accompanied the teams to explain various activities of the poly clinic and the concerned Addl Directors and JDs heading various Investigation Units also explained the activities under taken by their divisions for providing various veterinary care services.

The Secretary of AH&VS – Dr. P. Senthil Kumar congratulated the State Poly Clinic team of Veterinary Doctors, Disease Investigation Units, and Veterinarians working in various other laboratories on their accomplishments and assured them of all support for further strengthening the Institution.