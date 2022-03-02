Sikkim : Special Handloom Expo Underway In Gangtok

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd, Zero Point, a Government undertaking under Directorate of Handicrafts & Handloom has organized the Special Handloom Expo 2021-22 under National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP) at D.H.H. Premises, Zero Point, Gangtok, today.

Sponsored by Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, this handloom expo will remain open till March 15, 2022.

The Expo was inaugurated by H.K. Sharma, Commissioner-cum- Secretary, Commerce & Industries Department, amid the gracious presence of Binita Thapa, Director, Directorate of Handicrafts and Handlooms, Officials and staff of DHH, participants and local gentry.

A live demonstration of local handloom products was on display. A total number of 30 stalls along with participating members of Weavers/Self help Groups/Cooperative Societies from Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir and Sikkim are exhibiting their Handloom items for sale.

The Chief Guest visited the stalls and interacted with the participants and expressed keen interest and happiness regarding various products displayed in the Expo.

The Special Handloom Expo is a PAN India Programme and provides a platform for Weavers, sellers and buyers to converge and create awareness vis-a-vis the handloom sector as an employment and income generating industry. This is an annual feature of Sikkim Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd. Calendar and it is proving to be a boon to weavers as their products are sold in large numbers. It also provides a readymade marketing platform for the local weavers, SHGs and other participants.