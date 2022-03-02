NET/UT News Desk

Eleven Mizoram police personnel on election duty carrying passengers and goods were injured in an accident at Tamenglong College campus in the wee hours of Wednesday around 1:30 am. Unfortunately, one Mizoram police personnel, K Lalawmpuia (C/516) of Champhai succumbed to his injuries and was declared brought dead.

According to police report, the vehicle, Tata D1 bearing registration No AS-11/EC-0239 was allotted to “E” Company of Mizoram SAPF (2nd IR Battalion). The other 10 injured were all rushed to Tamenglong District Hospital immediately.

1. SI RC. Lalthlamuana

2. Hav. V Lalbiakmawia

3. Hav. VL Dingliana

4. Hav. R Lalbiaknunga

5. Hav. Lalsangzuala

6. Naik Lalsawmliana

7. C/576 Lalhlimpuia

8. C/168 Lalmawizuala

9. C/45 Lalbiaknunga

10. C/222 R Lalnunmawia

Five of the injured namely, SI RC. Lalthlamuana, Hav. VL Dingliana, Hav. R Lalbiaknunga, Hav. V Lalbiakmawia and Naik Lalsawmliana are said to have sustained serious injuries.

Police source confirmed that the the dead body and the five injured have been airlifted to Imphal.

D Company and E Company of Mizoram SAPF were given lodging at Tamenglong College on election duty. The entrance of the College is steep and the road is narrow for entry of heavy buses and heavy trucks. So, the medium truck which met accident was used to transport all the utensils, gas, riot gears, beddings, etc from the main road. Investigation on the unfortunate incident is being taken up the local police, according to police report.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/tamenglong-mizoram-police-personnel-on-poll-duty-dies-in-road-accident-10-other-injured/)