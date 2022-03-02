Tripura BJP Constitutes 3-Member Panel To Assist People Stuck In War-Hit Ukraine

Remnants of an apartment building Snizhne after an airstrike; Photo Credit : Dmitry Lovetsky/Associated Press; File Image

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 2, 2022 : Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) constituted a three-member committee as part of ‘Operation Ganga’ to provide assistance to those families whose members are stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

Pradesh BJP president Prof Dr Manik Saha in an office order mentioned that a 3-member coordination committee has been formed under the leadership of Pradesh vice-president Rajib Bhattacharjee, who is also the chairman of Tripura Khadi and Village Industries Board (TKVIB).

As part of the ‘Operation Ganga’, Bhattacharjee along with his team will contact the families of those persons who are stuck in war-hit Ukraine.

The members are- Rajib Bhattacharjee (7005237233), Pradesh general secretary Papia Dutta (9436902568) and Pradesh executive member Tapas Majumder (8787843393).

The Bharatiya Janata Party is always ready to provide any kind of assistance to the people, the party leadership wrote on its social media platform.