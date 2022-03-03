Arunachal Pradesh : Short Film – “Trauma” Wins Special Mention Award At International Film Festival

NET Web Desk

A short film titled ‘Trauma’ from Arunachal Pradesh has been adjudged with the ‘Special Mention’ Award at the second season of the Reels International Film Festival (RIFF) in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, for illustrating the importance of mental health – a critical ailment directly affecting emotional, psychological, social well-being.

Produced and directed by Topan Rimo Matam – the founder cum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Spark Film Production, this short film has been selected for the coveted distinction among 1,200 films from more than 46 nations that competed in the film festival.

This renowned short movie had also won the 2nd runner-up award for ‘Best Student Project Short Film award’ in the ‘Ideal International Film Festival’ held in (Sillod, Maharashtra, India) on December 30, 2021.

A native of Fengche village in East Kameng district, Rimo has won multiple awards in short film competitions held throughout the state, national, and international levels.

“Our board and jury members really appreciated your filmmaking process, story, plot and sequences. Every tiny thing of your hard work brought this colorful glory to the international platform.” – asserted the RIFF Director Tushar Thorat, while congratulating Rimo.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu has also congratulated Rimo for the milestone. “I congratulate Topan Rimo Matam on his short movie #Trauma winning the ‘Special Mention Award’ in the 2nd season of Reels International Film Festival at Aurangabad. The movie is about mental health issue.” – he wrote.