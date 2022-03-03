Assam Government To Disburse Rs 50 Crores For Transforming ‘Jongal Balahu’ Rampart Into Tourist Centre

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that state government will disburse an amount of Rs 50 Crores to transform the renowned ‘Jongal Balahu’ rampart at Raha into an attractive tourist destination, and undertake necessary measures to accord national hero status to the legendary Tiwa King and warrior Jongal Balahu.

Addressing the inaugural event of the 12th general session of the Tiwa Sahitya Sabha, Sarma emphasized on the development of Tiwa language and other ethnic dialects through the Department of Tribal Culture and Faith.

Besides, the state government has also undertaken necessary steps for the socio-economic development of the community and strengthening the Tiwa Autonomous Council, informed the CM.

Sarma also urged the people of Tiwa not to deviate from their traditions and customs. He mentioned that translating the literature of Tiwa language into Assamese and other languages is required to create bond of cooperation and not competition.

“Efforts have also been made to give rights to land for the tribal people through adoption of Tribal Land Allocation Policy as a complement to the land policy of the State Government.” – informed the press release.