Assam Bye-Elections : ‘Dry-Day’ Declared In Majuli Constituency During Polling & Counting Day

NET Web Desk

Preparations are in full gear for the Assembly elections in the 99-Majuli (ST) Assembly Constituency, which are only a week away. In this regard, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed that March 7, 2022 be designated as a Dry Day in the aforementioned Constituency.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam; “this is in accordance with Section 135(C) of the Representation of People Act, 1951. As per the Act, no spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquors or substances of like nature shall be sold, given or distributed at a hotel, eating house, tavern, shop or any other place, public or private, under the jurisdiction of the poll bound Constituency during the period of forty-eight hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of poll.”

This directive will come into effect from 5 PM on Saturday, March 5 until 5 PM on Monday, March 7, which will also include any re-poll dates.

However, a Dry Day has been announced on Thursday, March 10, 2022, until the vote-counting procedure is completed.

During the poll & counting day, selling/serving of liquor is absolutely forbidden in liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs, and other establishments during the hours fixed. Furthermore, no one is to be permitted to serve liquor on these days, even if other sorts of licences for possession and supply of liquor are provided to non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, and so on.

“Additionally, storage of liquor by individuals is to be curtailed during the mentioned period. In accordance with the restrictions provided for under the Excise Law, storage of liquor etc. in unlicensed promises shall be vigorously enforced.” – the press release further reads.

“Any violation of the order shall be dealt with under the relevant provision of Assam Excise Act and Rules and under the Provision of Section 135(C) of Election Rules.” – it further adds.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 5 announced voting for the Majuli constituency by-elections, which will take place on March 7, 2022. Furthermore, nominations for the same were submitted by February 17, with voting taking place on March 7. Aside from that, the vote counting will take place on March 10.