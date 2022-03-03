COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 30 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93,546

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 30 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93546, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 164 active cases, while 23 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 91801, while 1 fatality have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1581.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,58,443 total vaccines, with 2219 citizens been inoculated on Wednesday. As many as 1070 citizens of 18+ age group and 145 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.