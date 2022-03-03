COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 680 New Cases; 18.12% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 680 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 18.12%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 6015. While, a total of 2,16,036 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 658 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 3753 samples were tested on March 02, 2022, out of which 333 samples belonged to males, while 347 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,09,363. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 34 (22.52%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 53 (31.17%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 586 (17.40%) & 7 (10.93%) positive cases respectively.