Mizoram : Centre Sanctions Rs 15 Crores For Strengthening ‘Land Customs Station’ At Zokhawthar Hamlet 

NET Web Desk

The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 15 crores for strengthening & upgrading the Land Customs Station (LCS) at the Indo-Myanmar Border, located in Zokhawthar hamlet of Champhai District in Mizoram, for improving the transit, customs and immigration, cargo handling facilities and other services between Myanmar and Northeast India.

According to the Mizoram Commerce & Industries minister – Dr. R. Lalthangliana, the Centre is making all efforts to facilitate border trade between Mizoram and Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Responding to a query from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator – Z R Thiamsanga, Lalthangliana asserted that the centre has taken adequate measures to strengthen the Indo-Myanmar border trade point at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district.

The funds allocated for strengthening the LCS at Zokhawthar will be used to upgrade infrastructure, such as – immigration checkpoints, animal quarantine stations, plant quarantine station laboratories, food testing laboratory renovations, weigh bridges, and warehouses.

“The money will also be used for construction of quarters for officers and staff at the land customs station,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, land preparations for fencing the proposed Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Kawrpuichhuah in Lunglei district on the Indo-Bangladesh border has also been completed, Lalthangliana informed the assembly.

According to PTI report, roadmap has been prepared for erecting fence posts at the intended ICP, for which the detailed project report has already been approved by the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI).

The state revenue department is taking steps for land clearance, and 4 border haats will be established along the Indo-Bangladesh border – three in Mamit district and one in Lunglei district.

Furthermore, the proposed border haat in Mamit district’s Silsuri village has been designated as a pilot project, and the Centre is working to secure formal approval from the Bangladesh government, he added.