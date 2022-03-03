Mizoram Have Tremendous Potentialities To Integrate Healthcare Systems : Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush – Sarbananda Sonowal asserted that Mizoram has tremendous potentialities for an integrated healthcare system and delivering AYUSH medications among masses.

Addressing a press conference, Sonowal stated that areas of industry, medical education, infrastructure and facilities, innovation start-up, science and technology, education, and horticulture and agriculture, as well as expanding the greenery, are critical sectors for its development.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Narendra Modi and with the support of the people, Northeast is growing and developing. Mizoram is one of the most beautiful states of the Northeast with tremendous potentials in terms of it’s landscape, culture and heritage. It also has a great human resource.” – stated the Union Minister.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put a special emphasis in the growth and development of the Northeast and has visited the region more than 50 times during his tenure, making him the only Prime Minister of India to have visited the Northeast region of the country maximum number of times.” – he added.

All Northeast State ministers have been asked by the Prime Minister to complete their projects on schedule. PM Modi has clearly placed a strong priority on the development of Northeastern states during the last seven years.

“Under his supervision, I have come to Mizoram in respect to the development of waterways and we will soon develop the Kaladan Project which will greatly minimize the distance between Kolkata and Mizoram through Sittwe port.” – he further added.

The development of canals will reduce logistic expenses. Cheaper routes of transportation can be used once inland canals and ports are created.

The residents of the port and exporter -importer of the country will benefit from all these and these will contribute to the development and better service of the nation.

“With the Prime Minister’s goal of making India self-sufficient and one of the world’s most strong and successful nations. We must work hard to achieve this goal, and I am optimistic that, like people in other parts of the country, the more than 1 million people of Mizoram, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, would work hard to ensure the lovely state’s rapid progress.” – he further added.