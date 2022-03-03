Mizoram : Union Minister – Sarbananda Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone For 6 AYUSH Hospitals At Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush – Sarbananda Sonowal today laid the foundation stone for six AYUSH hospitals with a total bedding capacity of 50 beds and another hospital with a capacity of 10 beds at Dawrpui Multipurpose Hall, Aizawl.

Speaking at the function, the Minister emphasized on the vital role of northeastern states in terms of resources, and added that the Central Government has given the region special attention since it has the potential to become a stronghold of India’s resources.

He also noted that Mizoram has a great deal of potential for achieving the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, and he expressed his hope that the project for the foundation stone set today would be finished on time.

The 50-bed three AYUSH hospitals will be built in the districts of Aizawl, Champhai, and Hnahlan, while the 10-bed three AYUSH hospitals will be constructed along the districts of Khawzawl, Saitual, and Hortoki.