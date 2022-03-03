Nagaland Cops Apprehended Over 300 Drug Traffickers In 2021

According to a press release issued by the Nagaland Police, the state police, under the dynamic leadership of DGP Nagaland, Shri. T. John Longkumer, IPS, has been relentlessly and aggressively carrying out its enforcement duties to curb the menace of drugs and contraband goods from the society and for the well-being of younger generation.

It’s worth noting that Nagaland is mostly used as a transit point for drug peddlers transporting narcotics and psychotropic substances. The majority of opioid narcotics enter Nagaland via Manipur and exit Assam via Dimapur.

Nagaland Police has been stepping up its attempts to track backward and forward links in this respect.

As per the release, Nagaland Police have undertaken various anti-drug drives across all districts, based on agendas, such as – Drug Enforcement activities as well as pre-emptive actions; Activities to target absconding Drug Traffickers and Bailees not attending court; Disposal of drugs and vehicles seized; Drug seizures by Intelligence collection and Naka Checking; Identification and destruction of illicit cultivation of narcotics crops; Check on trafficking of Pharma drugs; Awareness initiatives on drug abuse to the public.

Furthermore, in order to increase efficiency, the Nagaland Police Department has implemented Capacity Building measures, particularly in the utilization of Information Technology (IT) systems across both Human Resources and Technological Support Systems to assist police officials in drug detection.

The Nagaland Police Department have also reiterated that anyone who engages in drug usage or trafficking will face severe consequences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.