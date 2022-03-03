Northeast India : Women SHG Steps Towards Long-Term Sustainability & Self-Reliance; Asserts DoNER Ministry

NET Web Desk

Self-Help Groups (SHGs) has been widely regarded as the most effective means of incubating and empowering women to shift from subsistence to sustainability, thereby supporting each other on a financial & personal basis.

Similarly, in order to emphasize on the holistic empowerment and improving their living standards through self-sufficiency, the Himalayan Self-Help Group (SHG) was established in 2015 along the far-flung hamlet of Bordumsa, located in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, under the theme – “Self-sufficiency and Independence”.

Initially, this group consisted of 11 people, and most of them were involved with the agricultural sector. Keeping in view of an effective space for women to share their opinions and raise awareness about their rights, this group remained connected on a regular basis for discussing various issues, such as – loans, savings, group activities, and so on. As a result of their efforts, they were able to save a total of Rs 10,710.

As a result of the North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society (NERCRMS) intervention, a considerable change has been witnessed. The women were informed about the development of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and their functioning.

However, these villagers received financial support of Rs 46,186/- from the NERCRMS under the North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Project (NERCORMP), and successfully collected a total of Rs 79099/- from all sources. For self-sustainability, the group members picked “fishery” as a group activity.

They initially invested Rs. 8800 to purchase fish saplings and cover other development requirements, and entire profit from fishing as a group activity was Rs. 20,000/-.

Moreover, numerous changes in the organization has been witnessed as a result of this activity, including unity, leadership, self-sustainability, and other developing social services such as cleaning drives, among others.

Furthermore, this project improved economic situation of the inhabitants and transformed their lives. SHGs also expressed their gratitude towards NERCORMP for assisting them in overcoming various domestic challenges in their families through immense support and implementation.