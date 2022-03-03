Sikkim CM Greets People On Auspicious Occasion Of ‘Losar’

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay extended his best wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of ‘Losar’.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, ‘Losar’ marks the Tibetan New Year, a harvest festival celebrated by the portrayal of ‘Chaam’ or other traditional dances. Losar is the most important of all Tibetan Buddhist festivals, and it is celebrated with great fanfare around the world.

In Tibetan dialect, ‘Lo’ means year and ‘sar’ signifies new. Grand rites, vibrant ceremonies, and plenty of fun are all parts of this festivity.

“I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim, on the auspicious occasion of Losar (Tibetan New Year). The festival of Losar symbolizes the traditions of love, brotherhood, tolerance, and communal harmony, which the people of Sikkim have cherished since times immemorial. Losar brings new hopes and opportunities in the lives of the people and motivates them to look ahead with positivity and start the New Year with new strength and renewed commitment. I hope that Losar will usher in peace and prosperity in the State and fill the life of the people with happiness and good health.” – the CM captioned an FB post.