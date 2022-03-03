Sikkim : Workshop On ‘Scientific Pig Rearing & Management Procedures’ Organized At Mangan

NET Web Desk

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICAR)-Indian Veterinary Research Institute-Eastern Regional Station, Kolkata in collaboration with Kishan Vigyan Kendra (KVK), North Sikkim today jointly organized a day-long programme titled “Kisan Goshti-Cum-Awareness Programme on Pig Farming”.

The main goal of this initiative was to educate them about scientific pig rearing and management procedures, as well as to aid farmers in the North East through the ICAR Institute, which is located outside the North Eastern region of India.

During the interactive session, Dr. P.K. Nanda, Principal Scientist & NEH Program Incharge, discussed about pig rearing, pig management, and their preventive and control strategies.

However, pig farming difficulties, infections, and other illness conditions prevalent in the area, as well as farmer limits, were examined.

He also spoke about the utilization of locally available pig feed and housing for the better growth of pigs.

Meanwhile, the event was followed by an effective Framer’s Scientist Interaction Session and ended with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Hishey Ongmu Bhutia, SMS-Animal Science, KVK, North Sikkim.

Later, 50 piglets were distributed to the Progressive pig rearing farmers of Chungtang, Dzongu and Phodong of North Sikkim.