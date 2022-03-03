Tripura People Getting Benefits From CTVS And IR Facilities At GBP Hospital

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 03, 2022: Tripura people are immensely benefited with the launch of the Cardiothorasic & Vascular Surgery and Interventional Radiology (CTVS & IR) Department in the Agartala Government Medical College and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital here in Agartala city.

The CTVS and IR department started its journey on July 13, 2021 with the sincere goodwill of the Tripura government, said a higher official of the Health and Family Welfare department on Thursday.

In February last, 105 Cathlab tests and treatments were conducted in the department. These include 61 angiograms, 19 permacultures, 8 angioplasties, 4 temporary pacemaker replacements, and 8 permanent pacemaker replacements.

In January last, 144 cathlab tests and treatments were completed.

Dr. Kanak Narayan Bhattacharya, in-charge of CTVS and IR Cathlab of GBP Hospital gave this statistics. Apart from Dr Bhattacharya, Dr Arup Deb and Dr Anindya Sundar Trivedi have recently joined the department.

As a result, the people of the state will further benefit from the services of CTDS and IR Cathlab of the hospital.

The state-of-the-art northeastern hospital on the sixth floor of NTH Building-1 of GBP Hospital is providing various medical services for heart disease. At present the services of this department are of very high standard in terms of treatment of heart disease in North East India.

At the department’s Cathlab, doctors are now able to see microscopic images of the heart and blood vessels on advanced and modern machines.

The department also has two heart lung machines, echo machines, cooling machines, IABP machines, two ventilators, echocardiography machines and cell saver machines. There are separate wards for men and women with 10 beds and ICU with 10 beds.

Cardiac OT has already been introduced. The OT regularly performs various heart surgeries, including open heart surgery and bypass surgery.