Tripura : Woman Apprehended For ‘Online Gambling Fraud’ Sent To Police Custody

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 03, 2022 : A woman has been apprehended by the Crime Branch Unit of Tripura police from Amritsar airport for purportedly masterminding an online gambling fraud through “Sports Fantasy 11”, an app-based betting platform.

This lady had cheated a huge number of clients who laid bets on the fantasy cricket platforms, said police sources.

Public Prosecutor Biswajit Deb said “The accused lady had been produced before the West Tripura District and Sessions Judge Court on Wednesday. The Court has awarded her five days police remand”.

A definite case has been registered with West Agartala Police Station. The investigation was transferred to the Crime Branch Unit after preliminary investigation and a look-out notice was issued.

Police sources said, “When Anchal was on her way to Dubai she had been detained. We had confidential information that she was trying to escape from India as a good number of cases filed against her at different police stations. She was detained from Amritsar airport based on the Crime Branch’s lookout notice. Later she was brought to Agartala on a transit remand”.

For defrauding and looting huge amount of money by befooling common people, section 420 of Indian Penal Code was invoked against her.

Meanwhile, another person named Vijay Pandit was also arrested by the Tripura Police’s Crime Branch from Bihar. For conning people through UPI based payment application, an FIR was lodged against with Bodhjungnagar police station in West Tripura district.

An official of Home department said, “Many people fell prey to his trap and lost a huge amount of money.”

Additional Public Prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar said “Vijay Pandit has been produced before the court and sent to Jail Custody till March 15 next”.