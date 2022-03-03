Two Tripura Students Reach Home From War-Hit Ukraine, CM Felicitates Them

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 03, 2022: Three students of Tripura safely returned from war-hit Ukraine on Thursday and two of them- Megha Trivedi and Jasmine Debbarma met with the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city.

Felicitating both the medical students at his official chamber here on Thursday evening, the Chief Minister hailed the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evacuate the Indian students stranded in different cities of Ukraine.

Speaking to media persons in presence of them, Deb said “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his concerted efforts to bring Indian students back. A lot of students are still stuck and I feel the union government will definitely ensure their safe return at the earliest”.

Two students of Tripura- Megha and Jasmine have landed here at MBB Airport in Agartala and they have come here at Civil Secretariat straight from the airport, he added.

Chief Minister said that he had a conversation with union minister Kiren Rijiju, who is now at the Ukraine border and administering the entire evacuation process of Indian students.

He also said “It is an unparalleled situation. It would not be a wise decision to set up a rescue operation by entering in such a war-ravaged territory. To supervise and fast-track the evacuation process, many ministers are now camping at Ukraine borders. The union government has kept a close watch”.

Replying to a query, Deb said “We don’t have any exact number of how many students of Tripura are now stuck in a hostile situation like war. However, the government is extending all sorts of assistance to whosoever is seeking help through the helpline numbers on the internet.”

After having an interaction with Chief Minister at Civil Secretariat on Thursday evening, Megha Trivedi, a 4th-year student from Vinnitsa Medical University narrated her horrifying plot that they had witnessed in Ukraine.

Later speaking to the media persons, Megha Trivedi a fourth year student from Vinnitsa Medical University narrated her horrifying plot that they had witnessed in Ukraine.

At the hours of uncertainty and fear, she alleged that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine miserably failed to extend any support to the students.

Jasmine also told reporters, “I feel very good today. When I was in Ukraine, it was like total uncertainty. There is no place like home. I want to urge the government of India to arrange a safe passage for hundreds of my friends and batch-mates”.