Ukraine Crisis : 6 Pupils From Arunachal Pradesh Lands In New Delhi

NET Web Desk

Amid the major humanitarian crisis and fears of nuclear war, a large number of Indian students have been stranded in Ukraine, hoping for rapid evacuation. As part of the evacuation efforts, atleast 6 more students from the frontier state, who were stuck in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday; as informed by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu.

They were received by the state government officials at the airport in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister wrote “Six Arunachali students who were stranded in Ukraine have just now arrived at the New Delhi Airport. They were warmly received at the airport by the State Govt Officials. Names of evacuees are – Horli Rime, Arono Pul, Ronit Pul, Shabnam Tamai, Priya Ngi and Dichaiso Ngadong.”

Six Arunachali students who were stranded in Ukraine have just now arrived at the New Delhi Airport. They were warmly received at the airport by the State Govt Officials. Names of evacuees are – Horli Rime, Arono Pul, Ronit Pul, Shabnam Tamai, Priya Ngi and Dichaiso Ngadong. pic.twitter.com/prXx8U1EzY — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 3, 2022

According to an official, the students will stay at Arunachal Bhawan in the national capital till they return to their homes, and plans are being made to transport them back to the northeastern state.

Khandu stated that the Centre is working tirelessly to evacuate Indians from Ukraine, and that the resident commissioner’s office in Delhi has been reaching out to students trapped in the war-torn country.

The state administration is working with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to arrange for the evacuation of the stranded students from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the names of these evacuees are – Horli Rime, Arono Pul, Ronit Pul, Shabnam Tamai, Priya Ngi and Dichaiso Ngadong.

Its worthy to note that the Government of India has launched an evacuation mission named ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine.