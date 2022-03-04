Arunachal Pradesh : Rupa Bayor Becomes 1st Indian Female Athlete To Clinch Medal At World Taekwondo G2 Tournament

NET Web Desk

Rupa Bayor hailing from Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh has clinched a bronze medal in the 8th Croatia Open International Taekwondo Championship held in the capital city of Croatia – Zegreb.

With the accomplishment, Bayor made history by becoming the first Indian female athlete to win a medal at the World Taekwondo G2 tournament.

She took the first place in the U-30 female senior 1 Poomsae event and clinched a silver medal with another Indian player – Rahul Jain, in the senior pair competition.

Meanwhile, the Neba Welfare Society commended her on her success and for giving honour to the state and country.

Taking to Twitter, the Office of Minister of Law & Justice – Kiren Rijiju confirmed the same. “Congratulations Kumari Rupa Bayor, the first Indian female athlete to win a medal at G2 event of World #Taekwondo. Making #ArunachalPradesh proud, she won the bronze medal at the 8th Croatia Open International Taekwondo Championships held in Zagreb city of Croatia” – it wrote.