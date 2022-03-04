Arunachal Pradesh’s First-Ever ‘Tribal Film Festival’ To Be Held In Dirang

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh’s first-ever tribal film festival will be hosted in Dirang in an effort to increase the accessibility of indigenous films, thereby showcasing distinct stories of cultures and hidden history from the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The two days-long international tribal film festival will be hosted from March 5-6 at SSB Ground in Dirang, a small town located along the banks of River Kameng.

Taking to Twitter, the Information & Public Relations (IPR) Department of Arunachal Pradesh informed the same. “𝗔 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗺 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗵𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗮𝘀𝘁𝘀! Dirang to host Arunachal’s first-ever two-day tribal film festival on 5th & 6th March 2022. Are you ready!?” – it wrote.

This one-of-a-kind tribal film festival has been conceptualized and meticulously designed to emphasize on the vibrancy of tribal lives, culture, social challenges, and other aspects of tribal existence by combining these fragments into a composite audio-visual medium.

It aims to raise awareness on the richness and diversity of tribal cultures as well as its significance, among urban educated people, in order to impart respect and affection for the community.